Sudanese rally against army tightening grip on power; 3 dead

By FAY ABUELGASIM and SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudanese security forces have fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters denouncing the military’s tightening grip on the country, killing at least three and wounding several. Saturday’s violence came as pro-democracy protesters yet again took to the streets across Sudan to rally against the military’s takeover last month. The rallies, called by the pro-democracy movement, came two days after the top general behind the coup reappointed himself head of the Sovereign Council, Sudan’s interim governing body. That has angered the pro-democracy alliance and frustrated the U.S. and other countries that have urged the generals to reverse their coup.