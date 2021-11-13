Vienna to start vaccinating young kids in pilot project

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian media are reporting that young children in Vienna can start getting coronavirus vaccinations next week as part of a pilot project. Austrian broadcaster ORF reported Saturday that about 200 children between the ages of 5 and 11 can get vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot every day in the Austrian capital starting Monday. The pilot project is limited to Vienna only and doesn’t apply to the rest of the country. While in the United States or Israel, children of this age group can already officially get vaccinated against COVID-19, the European Medicines Agency, which regulates approval within the European Union, has not yet given the go-ahead for vaccinations of children under the age of 12.