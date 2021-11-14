2 migrants killed, 19 injured in van crash in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police say two people were killed and 19 injured when a van packed with migrants overturned in eastern Serbia. Police said Sunday the accident occurred late Saturday near the border with Bulgaria and that the Serb driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion that he illegally smuggled the migrants into Serbia. Police say 22 people were in the van when it hit a post and then overturned at high speed. They said the driver tried to evade a police checkpoint. Four migrants suffered serious injuries.