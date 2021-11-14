3 injured as Thai protesters rally for reform of monarchy

BANGKOK (AP) — Three pro-democracy activists have been injured during a rally in Bangkok that criticized a ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court that said the protesters’ demand for reform of the monarchy was tantamount to attempts to overthrow the government with the king as head of state. Hundreds of protesters had planned to march to the Democracy Monument but changed route after police blocked their way, and instead trooped to the German Embassy to submit a petition. A protest representative read out a statement saying the rally was to protect democracy and to raise voices against absolute monarchy. The Thai king is a frequent visitor to Germany, and is believed to have traveled there recently. Police confirmed three injuries among the protesters but the cause is unclear.