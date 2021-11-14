Argentina president suffers big loss in midterm elections

By DÉBORA REY and ALMUDENA CALATRAVA

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Alberto Fernández has suffered a severe setback in midterm elections held amid widespread anger over high inflation and rising poverty. The official count from Sunday’s voting indicates the president’s governing coalition will lose control of the Senate and is threatened with falling from its position as the biggest bloc in the Chamber of Deputies. The triumph by the center-right coalition Together for Change will mean a tough final two years in office for the president, who must deal with the acute social crisis and also seek a debt refinancing agreement with the International Monetary Fund to stabilize the economy. It could also intensify divisions within the president’s coalition.