Austria orders nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government has ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people to combat rising coronavirus infections and deaths. The lockdown starts Sunday at midnight. The move prohibits unvaccinated people 12 and older from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as work, grocery shopping, going for a walk — or getting vaccinated. Authorities are concerned that hospital staff will no longer be able to handle the growing influx of COVID-19 patients. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said: “It’s our job as government of Austria to protect the people.” The lockdown affects about 2 million people in the Alpine country of 8.9 million and will initially last for 10 days. Police patrols will be stepped up and people outside could have their vaccination status checked.