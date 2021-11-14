Baltimore police officer shoots suspect in three shootings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say an off-duty Baltimore police officer who was getting a haircut shot and killed a man who burst into a barber shop and fatally shot a barber. Police said they believe the same man was responsible for two earlier shootings, one of them fatal. One victim was in critical condition after a shooting following an argument Saturday. Another victim died from a shooting near the Greektown section of Baltimore. The third shooting happened at The Bladi Style barber shop. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the suspect walked into the barber shop, pulled out a handgun and fired it at one of the barbers. Harrison said a sergeant who was getting a haircut from another barber responded quickly and fatally shot the man.