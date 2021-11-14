Bulgarians hold 3rd election this year as infections surge

By VESELIN TOSHKOV

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians are voting to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections that has come amid the country’s political deadlock. Some 6.7 million voters are eligible. Bulgaria held inconclusive elections in April and July but the third attempt on Sunday seeks to elect 240 lawmakers to lead the European Union’s poorest member out of its health and economic crises. Turnout so far has been low, however. The new centrist party We Continue the Change is tipped by pollsters as a possible kingmaker in a future coalition. A total of 23 candidates are running for the largely ceremonial post of president, with incumbent Rumen Radev as the favorite.