Cambodia reopens 2 weeks early, buoyed by high vaccine rates

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers two weeks earlier than originally planned, as it emerges from a lengthy lockdown bolstered by one of the world’s highest rates of immunization against COVID-19. The program allows visitors to skip quarantine measures if they are fully vaccinated, test negative 72 hours before they enter the country and test negative upon their arrival. Prime Minister Hun Sen decided to move up the opening to start revitalizing the country’s economic and social activity as soon as possible, buoyed by the fact that 88% of Cambodians are now fully vaccinated.