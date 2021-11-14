Dallas boy, 9, is youngest of 10 killed at Houston festival

By RANDALL CHASE and MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

A 9-year-old Dallas boy has died from injuries during a crowd surge at Astroworld, bringing the death toll from the Houston music festival to 10. Nine-year-old Ezra Blount, of Dallas, had been in a medically induced coma since Nov. 5. Ben Crump, an attorney representing the Blount family, said in a news release Sunday night that he was “committed to seeking answers and justice” on behalf of the family. Others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. Most were from Texas, though some came from as far away as Illinois and Washington state. The surge happened during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, who founded the festival.