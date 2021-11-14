Exit poll: Anti-corruption party leads in Bulgarian election

By VESELIN TOSHKOV

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A newly founded anti-corruption party appears to be the winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, according to initial exit poll data. The poll conducted by Gallup International showed the centrist We Continue the Change earning 25.8% of the vote Sunday, apparently edging out the center-right opposition GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov by more than 2%. Five other parties are said to have made it into the 240-seat chamber. It could be days before final official results are announced. If they confirm the exit poll, the leader of the We Continue the Change, 41-year-old entrepreneur Kiril Petkov, will be handed a mandate to form a new government in the European Union’s poorest country.