French film wins top prize at Greece’s top film festival

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — The French movie “Petite Nature” (Softie) has won the top Golden Alexander prize at the 62nd Thessaloniki International Film Festival. The film honored Sunday tells the story of a sensitive, gifted 10-year-old boy growing up in a rough neighborhood and taken under the wing of a new teacher. It was written and directed by Samuel Theis. The international competition at the festival drew 14 entries, but there were multiple competitions and prizes in the festival.