Greek anti-vaxxers insult masked film festival attendees

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece’s premier film festival took an unexpected turn when anti-vaxxers showed up outside the theater in Thessaloniki where the awards ceremony was about to begin and shouted obscenities at arriving moviegoers and festival personnel. Police intervened Sunday night to keep back the 400 or so protesters who had been marching through Greece’s second largest city to denounce coronavirus vaccines. They eventually left after throwing numerous flyers. About 6.5 million people in Greece are fully vaccinated and a recent spike in cases has led to a jump in bookings for a first dose of the vaccines. But there remains a hard core of skeptics about the vaccines.