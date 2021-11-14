Kosovo governing party loses capital in runoff mayoral vote

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Preliminary results in Kosovo’s runoff municipal elections Sunday show the governing party suffered a heavy blow in losing the capital’s mayoral post. Kosovo held runoff municipal elections in almost two-thirds of the country after the center-right opposition parties dominated in the first round of voting. About 1.26 million voters in the small Balkan nation were eligible to cast ballots to elect mayors in 21 out of 38 municipalities. The governing left-wing Self-Determination Party of Prime Minister Albin Kurti lost the mayoral post in the capital Pristina. It won the posts in four communes. The center-right Democratic League of Kosovo won in Pristina as center-right opposition parties won 21 mayors’ posts.