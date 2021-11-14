Kosovo holds runoff municipal vote for 21 mayoral posts

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo held runoff municipal elections in almost two-thirds of the country after the center-right opposition parties dominated in the first round of voting. About 1.26 million voters in the small Balkan nation were eligible to cast ballots in the second round on Sunday to elect mayors in 21 out of 38 municipalities. The governing left-wing Self-Determination Party of Prime Minister Albin Kurti won no mayoral posts in the first round. The opposition center-right parties won eight mayors’ posts in the first round and are strong contenders to win more. The Srpska List party of Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority earlier won 9 out of 10 seats in the northern Kosovo districts.