National Public Radio books editor Petra Mayer dies at 46

WASHINGTON (AP) — The books editor for National Public Radio has died at 46. Colleagues remember Petra Mayer for her reporting at Comic-Con and helping put together a thorough annual guide that filters books for readers based on specific interests. Mayer was an occasional guest on “Pop Culture Happy Hour” podcast episodes. Her colleagues said she was a proud nerd who loved science fiction and comics. NPR’s senior vice president for news said in an email to staff that she died suddenly at Holy Cross Hospital in Maryland on Saturday of what’s believed to be a pulmonary embolism.