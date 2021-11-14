Polish Muslim leader helps feed migrants and soldiers

By ADAM PEMBLE and MATTHIAS SCHRADER

BOHONIKI, Poland (AP) — Maciej Szczęsnowicz cried when he saw migrants at the border for the first time, hungry and exhausted from the ordeal of being stuck while trying to enter from Belarus. The chairman of the local Muslim community in the eastern Polish village of Bohoniki, Szczęsnowicz saw people so tired they could no longer stand, so hungry that they picked mushrooms from the ground to eat and when given an apple, ate the seeds. But what hurt him the most was hearing sounds of their suffering, especially children crying. Szczęsnowicz is one of many volunteers working now to help the migrants. As the crisis intensifies, he is also giving soup to uniformed officers at the border.