Pope to politicians: Be courageous, show vision on climate

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is urging political and economic leaders to show courage and long-range vision, hours after U.N. led-climate talks yielded a compromise on how to combat global warming. Francis in remarks to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday said the cry of the poor, united to the cry of the Earth, resounded at the talks, which ended late Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland. The pope said he was encouraging all who wield political and economic powers to “act immediately with courage and long-range vision.” He didn’t comment on the outcome of the COP26 meeting. Francis also invited all those of good will to work together to care for humanity’s “common home.”