UK: 3 arrested over car explosion outside Liverpool hospital

LONDON (AP) — British police have arrested three men under terrorism laws after a car exploded outside a hospital in Liverpool, killing one man and injuring another. Counter-terrorism police say the three men detained Sunday range in age from 21 to 29. Police also cordoned off a residential street in the city in northwest England, though they have not given any details of the operation. Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Photos showed a vehicle in flames near the hospital’s main entrance. Though the men are being held under the Terrorism Act, police say the explosion has not been declared a terrorist attack and they are keeping an open mind about the cause.