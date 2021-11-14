US Catholic bishops may dodge rebuke of Biden over abortion

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

Some Catholic bishops in the United States are persisting with criticism of President Joe Biden for his support of abortion rights. But the bishops’ conference, as a whole, is likely to avoid direct criticism of him at its upcoming national meeting. The highest-profile agenda item is a proposed “teaching document” about the sacrament of Communion. Work on the document coincided with debate among the bishops as to whether Biden is unworthy of receiving Communion. A draft of the document circulating ahead of next week’s meeting breaks little new ground, though its language could be toughened during the gathering. The draft mentions abortion only once and doesn’t name Biden.