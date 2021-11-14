‘Watered-down hope’: Experts wanted more from climate pact

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — While world leaders hail the Glasgow climate pact as a good compromise that keeps a key temperature limit alive, scientists are much more skeptical. Leaders say Saturday’s deal keeps the possibility of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times. Scientists say if that goal is alive, it’s on life support and probably is closer to dead. Researchers say progress was made to curb global warming but it wasn’t nearly enough. They say the world is still on path to likely push past 2 degrees of warming, forget 1.5 degrees.