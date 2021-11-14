White House to host 1st summit of tribal nations since 2016

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to host the first tribal nations summit since 2016. The White House expects leaders from more than 570 tribes to join the two-day event that opens on Monday. Nearly three dozen leaders are scheduled to address the gathering, which is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden will announce steps to improve public safety and justice for Native Americans, and to protect private lands, treaty rights and sacred places. The summit wasn’ held during the Trump administration.