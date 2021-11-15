2006 Nobel laureate Pamuk probed for insulting leader

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Swedish Academy which choses the Nobel literature prize winners says it is following the case against Turkish Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk, who is under investigation for allegedly insulting modern Turkey’s founder in his latest novel. The academy said Monday it expects Turkey to respect its international commitments after authorities launched investigations over claims by a lawyer that Pamuk’s novel, “Nights of Plague” violated laws that protect the memory of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. An initial investigation resulted in a decision not to prosecute, but the lawyer appealed the decision and the probe was reopened. Pamuk rejects the accusation.