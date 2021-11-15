Ahmaud Arbery death trial begins 2nd week of testimony

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Trial testimony has entered its second week in the case of three white men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The 25-year-old Black man was chased and gunned down in the street Feb. 23, 2020, and a cellphone video of the killing deepened a national outcry over racial injustice. They jury heard more testimony Monday morning from Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Jason Seacrist, who interviewed defendant William “Roddie” Bryan two months after the slaying. Defense attorney Kevin Gough pressed the agent on Bryan’s claim that Arbery tried to get into his pickup truck during the chase. Seacrist answered that Arbery was chased while legally running in the road. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael are also on trial.