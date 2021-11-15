As Rittenhouse trial winds down, jury set to deliberate

By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys are set to make closing arguments at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial in the shootings of three men during street unrest in Wisconsin. The arguments Monday will be the last word of some two weeks of courtroom drama before a jury begins deliberating in a case that underscored Americans’ bitter divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, faces charges ranging from an intentional homicide charge that could mean life in prison to an underage weapons charge that could mean just a few months in jail. Experts say prosecutors struggled to poke holes in Rittenhouse’s claims of self-defense. They asked a judge to allow the jury to consider several lesser charges in addition to those originally brought.