‘Atmospheric river’ causes floods, evacuations in Northwest

By LISA BAUMANN

Associated Press

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Days of heavy rainfall and high winds Monday coming from a powerful atmospheric river in Washington caused extensive flooding and mudslides that forced evacuations, closed schools and closed Interstate 5 south of Bellingham. More than 158,0000 customers were without power in western Washington Monday afternoon. Authorities evacuated people in towns and cities north of Seattle and on the Olympic Peninsula because of rising rivers. Gov. Jay Inslee later Monday declared a severe weather state of emergency in 14 western Washington counties. Inslee said the state Emergency Management Division, with support from the Washington National Guard, would coordinate all incident-related assistance.