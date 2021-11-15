Biden and Xi meet virtually as US-China chasm widens

By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has opened his virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping by saying their goal is to ensure competition “does not veer into conflict.” Xi says he hopes to “move China-U.S. relations forward in a positive direction.” The two leaders are meeting Monday by video amid mounting tensions in the U.S.-China relationship. Biden has criticized Beijing over human rights abuses against Uyghurs in northwest China, squelching democratic protests in Hong Kong, military aggression against the self-ruled island of Taiwan and more. Xi’s deputies, meanwhile, have lashed out against the Biden White House for interfering in what it sees as internal Chinese matters.