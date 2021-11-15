Biden to protect Native American heritage site, boost safety

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says his administration will help improve public safety and justice for Native American communities. The administration will also pursue a 20-year ban on oil and gas drilling in Chaco Canyon, an ancient heritage sight in northwestern New Mexico. At the first tribal nations summit in four years, Biden signed an executive order tasking the Justice, Homeland Security and Interior departments with working together to combat human trafficking and crime on Native lands. Native Americans experience violent crime at rates more than double the national average.