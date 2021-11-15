Biden to protect Native American sacred site, boost safety

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to show his commitment to Native Americans by acting to improve public safety and justice for their communities and by proposing a 20-year ban on oil and gas drilling on Chaco Canyon, an ancient heritage site in northwestern New Mexico. He’ll announce the measures Monday when he addresses the first tribal nations summit since 2016. Leaders from more than 570 tribes in the United States are expected to join the two-day event, with nearly three dozen addressing the gathering. The White House is holding the summit virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.