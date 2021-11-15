Choppers rescue travelers on Canada highway after mudslides

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nearly 300 people trapped overnight in their vehicles following mudslides on a highway in British Columbia are being flown by helicopters to safety while authorities try to determine if anyone may have been swept up in the flow of debris set off by torrential rain. A yellow Cormorant chopper dropped people near the community city in the town of Agassiz on Monday before taking off for another rescue trip. One rescued traveler said her party of three joined about two dozen others on a flight to Agassiz, where nearly 80 people from the highway had already arrived.