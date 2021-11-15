Diners now have to ask for plastic utensils in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Customers at Los Angeles restaurants will only get plastic utensils and napkins if they ask for them, under a new ordinance taking effect Monday that aims to reduce waste. The rule requires all restaurants with more than 26 employees to remove all single-use plastic utensil dispensers. Businesses must also stop including plastic utensils and napkins with takeout orders or for dine-in meals unless a customer specifically asks for them. Enforcement won’t begin until January.