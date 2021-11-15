Ellison, who led Chauvin prosecution, seeks 2nd term as AG

By MOHAMED IBRAHIM

Associated Press/Report for America

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’ll seek a second term. Ellison led the prosecution team that won the conviction of ex-officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. The announcement via Zoom featured some of Ellison’s endorsers, including U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a former prosecutor who touted Ellison’s handling of the Chauvin trial, calling it an “act of courage” and citing the international attention the proceedings received. Ellison is Minnesota’s first Black attorney general. He was also the first Muslim elected to Congress, a job he left in 2018. He’s vowing to continue fighting for a fair economy.