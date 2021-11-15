Former Cuban journalist dissident Raul Rivero dies at at 75

MIAMI (AP) — Raul Rivero, a one-time foreign correspondent for official Cuban media before he broke with the government and was jailed for months in a widespread crackdown, has died. He was 75. Rivero’s death on Nov. 6 following respiratory problems at a Miami hospital was confirmed Monday by his wife, Blanca Reyes. She said his death was not related to COVID-19. His passing had gone largely unnoticed outside the Spanish-speaking exile communities outside Cuba. Rivero was swept up with 74 other dissidents in Cuba’s 2003 crackdown on the opposition and was sentenced to 20 years. He spent a year and a half behind bars before being allowed to seek exile.