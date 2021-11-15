German zoo presents 3 lion cubs, 5 weeks after birth

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — A zoo in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen has proudly presented three female lion cubs born in early October. Visitors can now meet Jamila, Kumani and Malaika. The cubs played on Monday under the watchful eyes of their mother, Fiona, who was brought to the Zoom Erlebniswelt zoo in Gelsenkirchen two years ago from a zoo in Sweden along with her sister. Their father, Bantu, has been separated from the rest of the family and — like visitors — can only see his offspring through a pane of glass for now.