Poland arrests 3 in connection to antisemitic demonstration

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Interior Minister says three people have been arrested in connection with an antisemitic demonstration last week where far-right participants shouted “death to the Jews.” The demonstration took place last Thursday on Poland’s Independence Day, in the central Polish city of Kalisz. Participants at the gathering also burned a copy of a medieval document that offered Jews protection and rights in Polish lands. Poland’s Jewish community said in a statement Monday that Polish Jews “have not experienced such contempt and hatred expressed in public for years.” Polish authorities have faced questions as to why it took so long to make the arrests given that the incident was widely reported in Poland.