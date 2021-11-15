Report: ‘Whole of society’ effort must fight misinformation

By DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

A new report says misinformation is hurting efforts to solve some of humanity’s greatest challenges, be it climate change, COVID-19 or political polarization. The analysis from the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder concludes that addressing misinformation requires a ‘whole of society’ effort by policy makers, tech companies, journalists, educators and individuals. The commission included experts on the internet and misinformation along with prominent names including journalist Katie Couric and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Recommendations from the panel include stronger regulations of social media, a federal strategy for misinformation and investments in legitimate, authoritative journalism.