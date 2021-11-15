Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Ahmaud Arbery’s parents in court

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson has joined the parents of Ahmaud Arberry in court as testimony continues in the murder trial of three white men. The 25-year-old Black man was chased and gunned down in the street Feb. 23, 2020, and a cellphone video of the killing deepened a national outcry over racial injustice. Jackson sat with Arbery’s parents in the back of the gallery Monday morning. Defense attorney Kevin Gough complained that he didn’t want “any more Black pastors” who might influence the jury against the defendants after the Rev. Al Sharpton joined Arbery’s parents last week. The judge denied a defense request to remove Jackson.