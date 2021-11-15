Russian test blamed for space junk threatening space station

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — U.S. officials say a Russian weapons test created the space junk that is now threatening the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The State Department confirmed Monday that the debris was from an old Russian satellite destroyed by the missile strike. A State Department spokesman called the test reckless and irresponsible. NASA’s Mission Control says the threat may continue for another couple days. The astronauts temporarily retreated into their docked capsules Monday, after first informed of the threat. Mission Control later had them closing the hatches between the space station compartments, as a safety precaution. There are four Americans, one German and two Russians on board.