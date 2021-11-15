Sen. Leahy to discuss political future at event in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is set to make an announcement about his political future. The 81-year-old senator planned a news conference Monday morning at the Vermont State House before returning to Washington. He plans to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law. But his press secretary said he’s also expected to talk about whether he’ll be seeking reelection. Leahy is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. No Vermont Republican has yet announced plans to run for the GOP nomination for the Senate seat.