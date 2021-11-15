Sudan doctors say 2 more protesters die from gunshot wounds

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudanese doctors say two more protesters died in the hospital after being shot during demonstrations against last month’s military coup. That raises the death toll from Saturday’s protests to seven, all but one from gunshots. Thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets across Sudan Saturday to rally against the military takeover. The coup Oct. 25 upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule, two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government. At least 23 protesters have been killed since Oct. 25.