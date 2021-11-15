Trial begins for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — The trial has begun for a man who is charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a two-year span. Billy Chemirmir is being tried in Dallas in one of the deaths. The 48-year-old faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. His attorney entered a not guilty plea for him Monday on the charge as the trial got underway. After Chemirmir’s arrest in March 2018 following an attack on a woman who survived, authorities found Harris’ body in her home. In the following years, the number of people he was charged with killing grew.