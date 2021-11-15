Trump ally Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon has appeared before a judge to face federal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon appeared briefly before a federal magistrate judge in Washington on Monday, hours after he surrendered to FBI agents. The 67-year-old was indicted on Friday on two counts of criminal contempt. One of the counts charges him with refusing to appear for a congressional deposition and the other is for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. The indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied a separate subpoena from the committee on Friday.