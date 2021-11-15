Turkey arrests a Haitian businessman sought in Moïse killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti say a Haitian businessman considered a suspect in the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested in Turkey. Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph said Monday on his Twitter account that he spoke with his Turkish counterpart about the arrest of Samir Handal, but he gave no details. Handal has been mentioned as a suspect behind the plot to kill the president, although the government has not given any specifics about his alleged involvement. More than 40 suspects have been arrested so far in the presidential slaying, including 18 former Colombian soldiers and several Haitian police officers. Colombian authorities have said the majority of its former soldiers did not know the true nature of the operation they were hired to participate in.