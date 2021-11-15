UK extends COVID vaccine booster program amid winter worries

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of a “blizzard” of new coronavirus infections coming into the U.K. from continental Europe this winter. His warning came as the independent body of scientists that makes vaccine recommendations to Johnson’s government said people aged 40 to 49 will also be eligible for a vaccine booster shot six months after their initial shot. The committee said that second doses have also been approved for 16 and 17-year-olds 12 weeks after their first. The government has so far resisted reimposing restrictions such as mask-wearing in indoor places or introducing vaccine passports.