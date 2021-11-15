UN injects $40 million in aid for Ethiopian crises

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has announced it will provide $40 million in emergency funding for conflict-wracked northern Ethiopia and drought-affected southern areas. U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths allocated $25 million from the U.N.’s Central Emergency Response Fund and the country-based Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund allocated $15 million. The U.N. said Monday the $40 million will help scale up emergency operations to provide humanitarian assistance and protect civilians in the north and support an early response to the drought in the south. Griffiths said: “Millions of people in northern Ethiopia are living on a knife-edge” and “across the country, needs are rising.”