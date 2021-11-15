US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

By GRANT PECK and DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was recently sentenced to 11 years of hard labor after spending nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, has been freed. A former U.S. diplomat who helped negotiate the release said Fenster was on his way home Monday. Fenster is the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar. He was convicted Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations. His sentence was the harshest yet among the seven journalists known to have been convicted since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.