Vermont Democratic Sen. Leahy, 81, is retiring after 8 terms

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont says he won’t seek reelection next year to the seat he’s held since 1975. His decision signals an end to a career that’s given him major roles on issues including civil liberties and financing the government. Leahy is among the Senate’s more liberal members and is the last of the so-called Watergate babies serving in Congress, Democrats elected in 1974 after President Richard Nixon’s resignation. He’ll have served for 48 years when he departs in January 2023, which will make him the third-longest serving senator ever.