Biden plan to run LA port 24/7 to break backlog falls short

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden last month announced a deal to operate the Port of Los Angeles around the clock to break a massive backlog of cargo that’s driving up prices for consumers. But it hasn’t happened yet. Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said Tuesday the facility has “24/7 capability,” but a shortage of truck drivers and nighttime warehouse workers pose problems, along with getting importers to embrace the expanded hours. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said going to 24 hours is not just “flipping the switch.” But the backlog is thinning. Seroka said cargo sitting nine days or longer is down 29% since October.