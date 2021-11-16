Biden touts infrastructure bill at snowy, rusty bridge in NH

By COLLEEN LONG, HOLLY RAMER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — Fighting sagging poll ratings, President Joe Biden has set out on a national tour to persuade everyday Americans of the benefits of his big, just-signed infrastructure plan. First stop: a snowy, rusted bridge in New Hampshire, a state that gave him no love in last year’s presidential primaries. He returned on Tuesday as president, eager to talk up the infrastructure deal and what all that money can do for Americans. Biden is down in the polls and he hopes to use the successful deal to shift the political winds in his direction. The president signed the infrastructure bill into law on Monday at a splashy bipartisan ceremony on the White House lawn.