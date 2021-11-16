Biden touts infrastructure deal in NH, first stop in US tour

By COLLEEN LONG, HOLLY RAMER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — President Joe Biden is back in New Hampshire, returning for the first time since his 2020 primary-election shellacking. This time, he has a resounding win in tow: the newly signed $1 trillion infrastructure plan that he hopes to sell across the nation in coming weeks. He returned on Tuesday as president, eager to talk up the infrastructure deal and what all that money can do for Americans. Biden is down in the polls and he hopes to use the successful deal to shift the political winds in his direction. The president signed the infrastructure bill into law on Monday at a splashy bipartisan ceremony on the White House lawn.